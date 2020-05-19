|
Paul Eugene Moore
Knoxville - Paul Eugene Moore passed away on May 18, 2020, while surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer . Preceded in death by parents Albert and Lily Mae Moore; brother James (Jim) Moore; daughter Michelle Weaver; son Mark Moore; great granddaughters Ashlynn Butler and Madilynn Moore. Survived by beloved wife of 61 years Norma Moore; precious furbaby Ellie; son Michael (Laura) Moore; grandchildren Dustin (Leighann) Weaver, Mikey (Emmalee) Moore, Austin (Victoria) Moore, Chasity (Ricky) Butler, Chloe Beaty; great-grandchildren Alexander and Riley Boswell, Emmett and Addisyn Moore; step-grandchildren Chelsey, Zachary, Peyton, Dylan Thomas; special care giver and niece Debra Corso; Many nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of truck driving friends. Paul safely traveled over 3 million miles as a trucker, a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the cold war and he was a lifetime member of Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church. An inactive member of Mason's, Scottish Rites and Shriners. The Moore family wants to thank Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Dr. Fung and entire staff for their outstanding care for so many years. The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. James Webber. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 PM at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020 for an 1:00 PM graveside service. Condolences for the Moore family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 21, 2020