Paul Fred Schmidt, Jr
Knoxville, TN
Paul Fred Schmidt, Jr, age 82, of Knoxville, formerly Sevierville, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home at Echo Ridge. He was the son of the late Paul Fred, Sr. and Helen Dickes Schmidt. Paul was of the Catholic faith. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and retired longtime IT professional. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Ann Schmidt, son, Adam Schmidt of Atlanta, GA, and daughter, Caryle Marie Breeden of Knoxville. Family and friends will meet at 2pm on Thursday, April 4 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Hwy, for a Graveside Service, Father Thomas O' Connell officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019