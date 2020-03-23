|
Paul Frye
Lenoir City - Paul Frye, age 84 of Lenoir City, TN passed away March 23, 2020. Paul served 4 years active duty in the United States Navy and 16 years in the United States Naval Reserve. Most of his civilian career was devoted to the Army Corp of Engineers.
Paul greatly loved his wife, daughter and son. His love for his daughter-in-law, granddaughters-in-law, grandson and great-grandsons were the same as with his own two children.
Paul greatly enjoyed being outside seeing God's landscape. His favorite family activity was camping at the beach and cruising the campground with his wife and daughter on his golf cart. Paul had a passion for hunting but mainly so he could enjoy quality time in the woods or cabin with his son and grandsons. Sitting in a tree stand for hours eating oatmeal cakes and talking were more important than the hunt.
Paul was an inspiration to his family and friends. He taught us to never give up. He battled cancer for 4 years and never complained In the height of the battle he still found strength and will power to attend family gatherings and teach his great grandson how to plant a garden.
Preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Vonnie (Tackett) Frye; sisters, Hazel Frye and Thelma Toney; brothers, Ralph Frye, Clarence Frye, Jack Frye, and Boyd Frye. Mr. Frye is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Nancy (Stephenson) Frye; daughter, Regina Frye; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sonya Frye; twin grandsons, Cody Frye and wife, Chelsea, Zac Frye and wife, Nicky; great-grandsons, Peyton and Paxton; sister, Verl Dean Eggleton; brother-in-law, Bill Stephenson and wife, Johelen; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Gross, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Being the proud papaw that he was, Mr Frye had been eagerly anticipating the arrival of his great-granddaughter, due in May.
The Frye family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Thompson Cancer Survival Center, downtown Knoxville, and especially Thompson Oncology Group in Lenoir City, for their compassionate care shown to Mr. Frye and his family during the 4 years he was a cancer patient. To Dr. Li, as well as the entire nursing and clinical staff, we thank you for being our second family these past 4 years. Also, a special thank you to Covenant Hospice for their special loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or PanCan.org.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 on Wednesday and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 2 p.m. graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. The family will be doing a Celebration of Life at a later date. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020