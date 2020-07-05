1/1
Paul Gordon Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Gordon Roberts

Knoxville - Paul Gordon Roberts, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away July 4, 2020. Paul was a member of Believers Outreach Church. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved fishing and U.T. football. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy Roberts and son, Paul Allen Roberts. Survived by son, James Roberts; daughter, Lisa and husband Ira Lemberg; granddaughter, Bethany Greenman; great-grandson, Jules Greenman; sisters, Patricia, Linda, Elaine and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Wednesday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved