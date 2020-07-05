Paul Gordon Roberts
Knoxville - Paul Gordon Roberts, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away July 4, 2020. Paul was a member of Believers Outreach Church. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved fishing and U.T. football. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy Roberts and son, Paul Allen Roberts. Survived by son, James Roberts; daughter, Lisa and husband Ira Lemberg; granddaughter, Bethany Greenman; great-grandson, Jules Greenman; sisters, Patricia, Linda, Elaine and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Wednesday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
