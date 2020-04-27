Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Paul Gossett

Paul Gossett Obituary
Paul Gossett

Knoxville - Paul Gossett, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He attended Rule High School, where he was the captain of the basketball team and met his lifelong sweetheart, Gale Coche. Paul served in the Air Force and then later retired from the Knoxville Fire Department. He also was a member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents Millard and Ruth Gossett and sister, Sharon. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Gale Gossett; sons, Jeffrey (Tonia), Randall (Jody), and grandchildren, Madison and Jacob. Due to Covid -19 the service will be private. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
