Paul Hancock
Knoxville - Paul Houston Hancock - age 99 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church. Paul was a WWII Army Veteran who was awarded two Bronze Stars. He retired from Southern Railway in 1983 after 42 years of service. Preceded in death by wife of 66 years, Leila Caldwell Hancock; parents, Walter and Dora Hancock; brother, Joe Hancock; and sisters, Helen DeFord and Bettye Allen. Survived by sons, Edd (Kathy) Hancock, Allan (Letha) Hancock; brother, Don Hancock; grandchildren, Frances Hancock, Paul (Kelley) Hancock, Michael (Chelsea) Hancock, Katie (Sam) Coyle, and Joseph Hancock; and great grandchildren, Jonathan, Emily, Nash, and Judah. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM Friday, November 27, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service with Dr. Bruce Martin and Rev. David Collins officiating. Full military honors will be provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knox County Association of Baptists, Attn: Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen, PO Box 11028, Knoxville, TN 37939. In the interest of social distancing, a memorial video may be viewed and condolences may be left at the Bridges Funeral Home website. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com