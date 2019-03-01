Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Paul Harlan Kinkead

Strawberry Plains, TN

Paul Harlan Kinkead, 83, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was a U.S. Air force Veteran and retired from the University of Tennessee after 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene Kinkead; brother, Wayne Kinkead; and son-in-law, Dan Jines.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emma Kinkead; children, Harlan (Debra) Kinkead and Irene Jines; grandchildren, Erica Key, and Jade Jines; great-grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Mason, Kaiden, Grayson; and brother, Glenn Kinkead.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Steve, Julie and James at Smoky Mountain Hospice.

Funeral service 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Chaplain James Goins officiating. Interment 11:30 AM Wednesday in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
