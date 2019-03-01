|
Paul Harlan Kinkead
Strawberry Plains, TN
Paul Harlan Kinkead, 83, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was a U.S. Air force Veteran and retired from the University of Tennessee after 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene Kinkead; brother, Wayne Kinkead; and son-in-law, Dan Jines.
He is survived by his loving wife, Emma Kinkead; children, Harlan (Debra) Kinkead and Irene Jines; grandchildren, Erica Key, and Jade Jines; great-grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Mason, Kaiden, Grayson; and brother, Glenn Kinkead.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Steve, Julie and James at Smoky Mountain Hospice.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Chaplain James Goins officiating. Interment 11:30 AM Wednesday in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019