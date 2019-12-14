|
Paul Hazelwood
Powell - Paul F. Hazelwood age 79 of Powell, passed away December 13, 2019 at his home. He was a member of West Haven Baptist Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Paul worked for the U.S. Postal Service, Maryland Casualty Ins. Co. and was an Independent Insurance Adjuster for 30 years. He enjoyed hosting the West Haven Men's Brotherhood Breakfast once a month. Paul was dedicated to visiting church members and the sick. Preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Mary Hazelwood and brother, Charles (Pert) Hazelwood. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy Bell Hazelwood; son, Michael (Sherry) Hazelwood; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Sasser and Tracie Hazelwood; grandchildren, Stacey (Nick) Blevins, Heather (Drew) Norton, Whitney Terry, Michael Paul Hazelwood, Tiffany (Michael) Graham, Morgan(Landon) Franklin, Morgan Terry, Christopher Sasser, McKenzie Sasser and Emily Hazelwood; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Stephanie) Hazelwood; sister-in-law, Shirley Hazelwood; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Ed Cloud officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:15 am Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. for a 9:30 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Baptist Men's Brotherhood. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
