Knoxville - Paul King 93 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday October 13, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Redemption Church 3550 Pleasant Ridge Road in Knoxville. Service will follow at 7p.m. Family and friends will meet Thursday October 17, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home and go in procession to Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 11 a.m. interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
