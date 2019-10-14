|
|
Paul King
Knoxville - Paul King went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1926 and grew up in Pruden, Tennessee before moving to Knoxville where he resided for many years with his wife and two children. Paul loved and served the Lord with all of his heart. He was a longtime, devoted member of Redemption Church where he served in various capacities over the years. Paul was married to the love of his life, Helen, for over 64 years. He was a dedicated family man, caring deeply for his wife, children and grandchildren. Paul was a veteran of World War II, having served faithfully as a member of the United States Army in Saipan. He worked in sales for many years, utilizing a special gift of building relationships. Paul truly never met a stranger and everyone he encountered left with a smile on their face. He had a welcoming demeanor and many considered him to be a dear friend. All who knew Paul were touched by his friendly smile and loving spirit. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Nora King; by his granddaughter and her husband, Laren and Adam Vittetoe and by his son-in-law, Doug Walker. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen King; parents, Ben and Bessie King; daughter, Andra King Walker; grandson, Marcus King and siblings, Earl, Mary, Dorcas and Esther. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Redemption Church (3550 Pleasant Ridge Road) with funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery (5315 Kingston Pike) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019