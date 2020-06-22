Paul King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul King

04/13/1933 - 06/17/2020

Paul King aged 87, passed away June 17, 2020. He was an air force veteran. Korean war era.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Edith, Four children , Tom (Shelley) King, Tim King, Karen (Paul) Fortunato, Lisa (John) Ross, brother Charlie King, and sister Louise Butler, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grand children and several nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Pat Summit Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved