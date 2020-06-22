Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul King



04/13/1933 - 06/17/2020



Paul King aged 87, passed away June 17, 2020. He was an air force veteran. Korean war era.



Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Edith, Four children , Tom (Shelley) King, Tim King, Karen (Paul) Fortunato, Lisa (John) Ross, brother Charlie King, and sister Louise Butler, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grand children and several nieces and nephews.



A private family memorial service to be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Pat Summit Foundation.









