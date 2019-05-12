|
|
Paul L. England
Knoxville, TN
England, Paul L, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019, at his home. Paul was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII. Paul was the owner of United Graphics for 30 years. He was the best Husband, Daddy, and family man who enjoyed his family and work to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents Horace and Anna Lee England; son Jimmy England; brothers Claiborne and wife Lillard England and Ralph England wife Grace England. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Edna England; daughter Janet Ferris and husband Steve ; sons Gary England and wife Janet, Randy England and wife Robin, and Tommy England and wife Penny; daughter-in-law Debbie England; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sisters Vera Ingle and Sylvia Spurling, several nieces and nephews. Special near and dear nephew Stanley Ingle. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice especially nurse Shawna. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday May 13, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Tuesday May 14, 2019, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for 11:00 am graveside service with Family Pastor Scott Hood officiating with Full Military Honors conducted by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be B.J., Matt, Michael, Derrik, Nathan, Darvin, and Hogan England, and Bradley Ferris. Following the graveside the family will gather at 1:00 pm at Beaver Brook Country Club (6800 Beaver Brook Drive Knoxville, TN 37918) for a Celebration of Life Service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2019