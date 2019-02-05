|
Paul Lester Linkous
Powell, TN
Paul Lester Linkous, 82, of Powell, TN., passed away Saturday, February 02, 2019. Mr. Linkous was born on April 23, 1936 to Clay and Clara Linkous. He was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Powell, TN. Mr. Linkous worked as a mechanic for U-Haul, where he retired from. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Howard Linkous and Wilford Linkous; his
sister Leolea Linkous; and an infant sister.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Geraldine Linkous; his children, Eric (Traci) Linkous, Leslie (Michael) Johnston of Oklahoma, Tracy Linkous of Colorado, Sabrina (Lynn) Tarwater, Sherry Hatmaker, Sala Bean & Don Wooten; several grandchildren & great grandchildren; His siblings, Ronnie (Sandy) Linkous, Mildred Stooksberry, Carolyn Linkous; a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019