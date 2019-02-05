Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Linkous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Lester Linkous


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Lester Linkous Obituary
Paul Lester Linkous

Powell, TN

Paul Lester Linkous, 82, of Powell, TN., passed away Saturday, February 02, 2019. Mr. Linkous was born on April 23, 1936 to Clay and Clara Linkous. He was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Powell, TN. Mr. Linkous worked as a mechanic for U-Haul, where he retired from. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Howard Linkous and Wilford Linkous; his

sister Leolea Linkous; and an infant sister.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Geraldine Linkous; his children, Eric (Traci) Linkous, Leslie (Michael) Johnston of Oklahoma, Tracy Linkous of Colorado, Sabrina (Lynn) Tarwater, Sherry Hatmaker, Sala Bean & Don Wooten; several grandchildren & great grandchildren; His siblings, Ronnie (Sandy) Linkous, Mildred Stooksberry, Carolyn Linkous; a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Graveside Service will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Linkous Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information