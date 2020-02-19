|
|
Paul Lindsey Hobson
Knoxville - Paul Lindsey Hobson - 2/25/55 - 2/19/20
Lindsey Hobson passed away early Wednesday morning, after a weekend surrounded by close friends and family. Lindsey was a light to everyone he came in contact with. He grew up in Hardin Valley "when you didn't tell anyone you were from Hardin Valley." He started his professional career at TVA before moving into construction management in Oak Ridge. Some of his biggest smiles could be seen on camping trips, at bluegrass concerts, and at church every Sunday. He served at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church for many years before more recently becoming a member at Shoreline Church.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Claude Hobson; Mother, Polly Hamby; Stepfather, James Hamby; brother, Wayne Hobson (Joy).
He is survived by: wife, Elizabeth Hobson; first wife, Kathy Hobson; sons, Jeremy and Will (Amanda) Hobson; brother, Ric Hobson (Sheila); step-children, Kate, Greta, and Eric Beil; nieces and nephews, Steve Hobson (Kim), Gina Williams (Jimmy), Jason Hobson, Lori Hobson, Emily Walls (Tony), and Sarah Lively (Thomas); and many very special aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday at Shoreline Church, 9635 Westland Dr., Knox., TN 37922 from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020