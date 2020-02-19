Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Church
9635 Westland Dr.
Knox., TN
View Map
Service
Following Services
Shoreline Church
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:45 AM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Lindsey Hobson


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Lindsey Hobson Obituary
Paul Lindsey Hobson

Knoxville - Paul Lindsey Hobson - 2/25/55 - 2/19/20

Lindsey Hobson passed away early Wednesday morning, after a weekend surrounded by close friends and family. Lindsey was a light to everyone he came in contact with. He grew up in Hardin Valley "when you didn't tell anyone you were from Hardin Valley." He started his professional career at TVA before moving into construction management in Oak Ridge. Some of his biggest smiles could be seen on camping trips, at bluegrass concerts, and at church every Sunday. He served at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church for many years before more recently becoming a member at Shoreline Church.

He is preceded in death by: his father, Claude Hobson; Mother, Polly Hamby; Stepfather, James Hamby; brother, Wayne Hobson (Joy).

He is survived by: wife, Elizabeth Hobson; first wife, Kathy Hobson; sons, Jeremy and Will (Amanda) Hobson; brother, Ric Hobson (Sheila); step-children, Kate, Greta, and Eric Beil; nieces and nephews, Steve Hobson (Kim), Gina Williams (Jimmy), Jason Hobson, Lori Hobson, Emily Walls (Tony), and Sarah Lively (Thomas); and many very special aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday at Shoreline Church, 9635 Westland Dr., Knox., TN 37922 from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -