|
|
Paul Llewellyn
Knoxville - Paul L. Llewellyn, age 74, of Knoxville, passed away on June 9, 2019.
Paul will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and member of the Blue Hawks. He also loved animals, especially his dog Lucy.
Preceded in death by mother and father Addie and Tate Llewellyn; 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
Survived by wife of 49 years, Patricia "Aileen" Llewellyn; special nieces and nephews Kim, Paige, Corey, Wayne, Sandy and Sonny, David and Marty; special aunt Zula Maples and Mark Maples; Deb Talley, Anna Brewer, and an abundance of special friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Jerry Taylor officiating.
A special thank you to the caretakers at UT Hospital CV-ICU. We can't thank you enough for your caring work, Lauren, Kelsey, and Dr. Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Think of Paul and be kind to someone today.
Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019