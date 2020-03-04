|
Paul Loy
Knoxville - Paul Edward Loy age 60 of East Knoxville passed away suddenly Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Retired supervisor in maintenance for the Public building Authority. He was an avid fisherman and helped host fishing tournaments. He loved riding his Harley with his "brothers". Preceded in death by parents; Carl, Sr and Lillian Loy, Sister; Ella Mae Reed, brothers; Grant, Oscar, Sr. and Gary Loy. Survivors; Fiancee, Kathy Hunt, Grandchildren; Bryana and Braylon Hunt. Sisters; Cynthia Kay Hensley and Anna Bell Hensley, Brothers; Jerry Lynn Loy (Sharon), Billy Godfrey, Charles Loy (Linda), Carl Loy, Jr. and Gene Loy. Children whom he considered his own; Christy, Marty and Timmy. Many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Family and friends will meet noon Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City to leave in procession for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be his Harley 'brothers". The family ask that memorial donations be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020