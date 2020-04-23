Resources
Paul Lynn Underwood Obituary
Kodak - Paul Lynn Underwood, age 71 of Kodak, passed away Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Lynn spent his life as a diesel mechanic with a love for trucks with Caterpillar engines and racing.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Tracy & Edna Underwood, Brothers Von & Donald Underwood, Sisters Glenda Cureton and Mary Kaye Underwood, and Mother in Law Nadine Cate. He is survived by his Wife Emily Underwood. His children include daughter Jessica Underwood Hale (Mike), Jamie Simpson (BJ), Dylan and Colby Roach, Grandchildren Cali and Braylon Hale, Riley, Devin, Rozlyn and Haven Simpson, Sisters Armintha Lingerfelt and Marlene Riley, Brother in law Wayne Cate, Sister in law Diane Sweet; others include nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends. Due to current circumstances and social distancing guidelines a private service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
