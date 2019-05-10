|
|
Paul Martin Burroughs
Knoxville, TN
Paul Martin Burroughs - of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at home on May 7, 2019, at the age of 77. Paul was retired from Southdown. He was a member of the body of Christ and attended Marbledale Baptist Church. Paul was preceded in death by his
parents, Ed and China Burroughs; brothers, Phillip and Bill Burroughs. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jan Routh Burroughs; He will be remembered as a loving husband and dad to his 3 sons, Mike (Keli), Jeff and David (Melissa) Burroughs; brother, Ed Burroughs; sisters, Shirley Wilson, Judy Burroughs and Anita Vandevate; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Nate Wimes as well as a host of other friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Marbledale Baptist Church, 5935 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914 with funeral service to follow at 1 pm
officiated by Pastor Randy Troutman. Immediately following the
service, the family will travel in procession to Caledonia Cemetery for graveside services. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 10, 2019