Paul Maxwell
Knoxville - Paul Wilson Maxwell, left this world and entered his heavenly home on October 31, 2020. Paul was born on March 19, 1930 to John Houston Maxwell and Ruth Delavine Wilson Maxwell in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was raised in the Burlington area and loved to tell stories about "burlenton". Paul attended Stair Tech High School and after returning from serving 2 years in the Army in Korea, he attended Electrical School. He worked for Post Sign Company in his twenties and worked on many of the signs with lights throughout Knoxville and the surrounding counties. One of the well known signs he worked on was the JFG sign that overlooks downtown Knoxville. He married Carol Anne Grubb in 1959 and in 1964 went to work at ORNL in the X10 division where he worked as an electrician for over 30 years. Paul was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 60 years and served on many committees. He was on staff at Mt. Olive taking care of the heat and air, stopping everyday on his way to work to check on the system and making sure everyone was comfortable while worshipping or working at the church. Paul loved fishing, working in his yard, church and being with his family. In the last several years he was unable to attend church but loved watching Pastor Holly Miller on TV until Pastor Miller's retirement. Paul accepted the Lord as his Savior in his twenties at Mt. Olive Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, John, Francis and Margaret; loving wife of 51 years, Carol Grubb Maxwell; in-laws, Ross and Sing Grubb. Paul leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Jeff Thomas, Melanie and Mark Rose, and son, Rev. Dana Maxwell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 or Paul's charity of choice
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center 2 North staff and the staff at South High Senior Living who were like a second family to him. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com