1/1
Paul Maxwell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Maxwell

Knoxville - Paul Wilson Maxwell, left this world and entered his heavenly home on October 31, 2020. Paul was born on March 19, 1930 to John Houston Maxwell and Ruth Delavine Wilson Maxwell in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was raised in the Burlington area and loved to tell stories about "burlenton". Paul attended Stair Tech High School and after returning from serving 2 years in the Army in Korea, he attended Electrical School. He worked for Post Sign Company in his twenties and worked on many of the signs with lights throughout Knoxville and the surrounding counties. One of the well known signs he worked on was the JFG sign that overlooks downtown Knoxville. He married Carol Anne Grubb in 1959 and in 1964 went to work at ORNL in the X10 division where he worked as an electrician for over 30 years. Paul was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 60 years and served on many committees. He was on staff at Mt. Olive taking care of the heat and air, stopping everyday on his way to work to check on the system and making sure everyone was comfortable while worshipping or working at the church. Paul loved fishing, working in his yard, church and being with his family. In the last several years he was unable to attend church but loved watching Pastor Holly Miller on TV until Pastor Miller's retirement. Paul accepted the Lord as his Savior in his twenties at Mt. Olive Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, John, Francis and Margaret; loving wife of 51 years, Carol Grubb Maxwell; in-laws, Ross and Sing Grubb. Paul leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Jeff Thomas, Melanie and Mark Rose, and son, Rev. Dana Maxwell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 or Paul's charity of choice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center 2 North staff and the staff at South High Senior Living who were like a second family to him. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved