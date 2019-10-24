Services
Mascot - Paul Edward McDaniel, age 75 of Mascot, passed away on October 23, 2019. Paul was a man of great faith, a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by family and a host of friends; special friends, Randall Suffridge and Roy Gibson. Paul enjoyed and loved to serve others as a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, Mascot #738 Masonic Lodge, and a Greeter and the past Chaplain of the Kerbela Shriners. Preceded in death by parents, John and Lucy McDaniel; brothers, L.C., William, Howard, Cruze, Claude, and John Jr. McDaniel; sisters, Barbara McDaniel and Helen Lee; granddaughter, Ashley Mitchell. Survived by loving wife of 55 years, Lowin McDaniel; son, Eddie (Tammy) Mitchell; daughter, Paula (Rusty) McCroskey; grandchildren, Derrin (Ashley) Mitchell, Megan Mitchell, Chris McCroskey and Kelsey Heath, Nathan McCroskey and fiance' Whitlee Harding; great-grandchildren, Lane, Layla, and Jace. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Green Acres Baptist Church, funeral to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Tim Muncey and Rev. Leonard Goin to officiate.The family will meet at East View Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Arrangements by McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
