|
|
Paul Meridieth
Mascot - Paul W. Meridieth, of Mascot, passed away November 22, 2019 at the age of 74. He was saved May 19, 1994 at Rutledge Pike Missionary Baptist Church, where he continued to be a member of for the remainder of his life. He was a graduate of the Powell High School Class of 1964 and was retired from Coca-Cola. Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Nora Ann and his son, Paul Allen "Blue Boy" Meridieth, parents John C. and Sadie Meridieth, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Survivors include wife, Nancy Yardley Meridieth, daughter Molly Meridieth, step-sons Ben and Kenneth Cross, daughter-in-law Allison Cross, brother Herman Meridieth, sister Dorothy Johnson, and several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren. Michael White, Buddy Harrell, Ronnie Everhart, Ben and Kenneth Stewart, and Bryston Cross will serve as pallbearers. David Summers, LeRoy Loy, and Eugene Flanigan will be honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Rutledge Pike Missionary Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 7 pm with Pastor Dustin Copeland and Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15 am Tuesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to proceed to Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery for interment at 11 am. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019