Paul Morton

Kingston, TN - Paul Edward Morton (Demus) passed peacefully on August 21, 2020 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home in Knoxville, TN. Demus was born March 16, 1942 in Greenback, TN. Graduated Roane County High School in 1961. Demus played basketball for the Army 1961-1963. He retired from TVA Kingston Plant. He is survived by his wife Shelby, daughter Teena and husband Steve Hedrick, grandchildren, Steven and Anna Hedrick, sisters, Diane Williams and Lorine Dethridge, brother Ronnie Morton. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother Susie and father Grandville Morton, brothers Bob and Ted Morton and sister Ada Frank Taylor. Demus was loved by so many. He taught many kids in Roane County to play golf. He was a great athlete and was named Watass, which means "The Greatest" in Korean for basketball. He won the East TN Masters Golf Tournament. He gave legend Pat Head Summitt and her son golf lessons. He could master any sport. He was kind and generous often giving money to kids at basketball and football games. He was a great storyteller. Everyone loved his tales, especially children. He will be missed by many, especially his friends at Lakeside Golf Course and various other golf courses. His legend will live on. Demus Watass Morton, The Greatest. Graveside Service was held 2:00 pm Monday, August 24, 2020 in Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jody McLoud officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
