Paul Nelson
Farragut - Paul Manis Nelson, age 91, of Farragut departed this life Monday evening, July 1, 2019.
Paul was a member of Everett Road Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U S Army. Paul retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratories. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hiking and sharing his molasses with his family and friends. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ellen Nelson; great granddaughter, Ryleigh; parents, Frank Nelson and Flora Thomas Nelson; sisters, Ina and Annis; brothers, Ira, Roy, Carl, Jess, James, Clyde, George and Harold.
Paul is survived by his children, Brenda J. Nelson, Roy F. Nelson and wife Janice, Paula Kay Walker and husband Jim, Rex Aaron Nelson, Mary Alice Nelson; 17 grandchildren, Kevin Eric Wright and wife Sandra, Cindy Fox, Samuel Wallen and wife Amber, Benjamin Wallen and wife Rachel, Travis Nelson and wife Andrea, Charles Lee Nelson, Brian Llewellyn, Chris Llewellyn and wife Cat, Michael Llewellyn and wife Bridget, Kyle Nelson, Jessica Nelson, Gary Cole, Ginger Cole, Jimmer, Margo, Anthony and Samantha; 10 great grandchildren, Shayla, Adriene, Katie, Leah, Corbin, Camdyn, Sebashton, Tony Poe, Lucas and Allison; two great great grandchildren, Isabell and Avery; sister, Lois Justice; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m on Monday the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U S Army and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard, PO Box 22802 Knoxville,TN 37933.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Nelson family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 5 to July 6, 2019