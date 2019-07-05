Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery
5901 Lyons View Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Nelson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Nelson Obituary
Paul Nelson

Farragut - Paul Manis Nelson, age 91, of Farragut departed this life Monday evening, July 1, 2019.

Paul was a member of Everett Road Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U S Army. Paul retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratories. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hiking and sharing his molasses with his family and friends. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ellen Nelson; great granddaughter, Ryleigh; parents, Frank Nelson and Flora Thomas Nelson; sisters, Ina and Annis; brothers, Ira, Roy, Carl, Jess, James, Clyde, George and Harold.

Paul is survived by his children, Brenda J. Nelson, Roy F. Nelson and wife Janice, Paula Kay Walker and husband Jim, Rex Aaron Nelson, Mary Alice Nelson; 17 grandchildren, Kevin Eric Wright and wife Sandra, Cindy Fox, Samuel Wallen and wife Amber, Benjamin Wallen and wife Rachel, Travis Nelson and wife Andrea, Charles Lee Nelson, Brian Llewellyn, Chris Llewellyn and wife Cat, Michael Llewellyn and wife Bridget, Kyle Nelson, Jessica Nelson, Gary Cole, Ginger Cole, Jimmer, Margo, Anthony and Samantha; 10 great grandchildren, Shayla, Adriene, Katie, Leah, Corbin, Camdyn, Sebashton, Tony Poe, Lucas and Allison; two great great grandchildren, Isabell and Avery; sister, Lois Justice; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m on Monday the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U S Army and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard, PO Box 22802 Knoxville,TN 37933.

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Nelson family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now