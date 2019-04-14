|
Paul Norman Campbell
Jefferson City, TN
PAUL NORMAN CAMPBELL, age 79, of Jefferson City, TN, born on September 24, 1939 in Hancock County, TN passed away on April 12, 2019. A graduate of Morristown High School, he was a man of strong Christian faith who was loved by all who knew him. He worked hard on the family farm and had his own nursery (Norman's Greenhouse) for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Christine Odom Campbell. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carole Campbell Overholt and Dr. Bob Overholt; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Jeannie Campbell; nieces and nephews, Dr. John Overholt and wife, Martha Overholt, Dr. Mark Overholt and wife, Dr. Meredith Overholt; great nieces and nephews, Cameron Overholt, Mary Carole Overholt, Audrey Overholt and Clay Overholt. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home with Dr. Brad Bull officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Private graveside service will be held.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN 865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019