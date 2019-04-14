Services
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Norman Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Norman Campbell Obituary
Paul Norman Campbell

Jefferson City, TN

PAUL NORMAN CAMPBELL, age 79, of Jefferson City, TN, born on September 24, 1939 in Hancock County, TN passed away on April 12, 2019. A graduate of Morristown High School, he was a man of strong Christian faith who was loved by all who knew him. He worked hard on the family farm and had his own nursery (Norman's Greenhouse) for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Christine Odom Campbell. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carole Campbell Overholt and Dr. Bob Overholt; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Jeannie Campbell; nieces and nephews, Dr. John Overholt and wife, Martha Overholt, Dr. Mark Overholt and wife, Dr. Meredith Overholt; great nieces and nephews, Cameron Overholt, Mary Carole Overholt, Audrey Overholt and Clay Overholt. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home with Dr. Brad Bull officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Private graveside service will be held.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN 865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now