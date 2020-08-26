Paul Qualls
Knoxville - Paul Richard Qualls, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at 4:16 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Paul accepted Christ at a very early age and served Christ daily. He was a member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. He was a 38-year Veteran of the City of Knoxville Fire Department. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Bobbie Qualls, and son Steve Qualls.
Survived by wife of 44 years; Dottie Qualls, sons; Randy (Michelle) Singleton, Rusty (LeeAnn) Singleton, Tracy Qualls, daughter; Amy Wilson, grandchildren; Andy, Beth Anne, Josh, Abbey, Rebekah, Jennifer, Joseph, Spencer, Kaelea and Aidan, greatgrandchild; T.J. Ammons, brother; Clayton "C.W." Qualls, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, 405 Black Oak Drive Knoxville, TN, followed by a service at 7:00 PM, Dr. Jack Parrott and Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery (Sutherland Ave) for a 1:00 PM graveside service. For those who wish, please make memorials to Student Ministry at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
