Paul Qualls
Paul Qualls

Knoxville - Paul Richard Qualls, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at 4:16 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Paul accepted Christ at a very early age and served Christ daily. He was a member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. He was a 38-year Veteran of the City of Knoxville Fire Department. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Bobbie Qualls, and son Steve Qualls.

Survived by wife of 44 years; Dottie Qualls, sons; Randy (Michelle) Singleton, Rusty (LeeAnn) Singleton, Tracy Qualls, daughter; Amy Wilson, grandchildren; Andy, Beth Anne, Josh, Abbey, Rebekah, Jennifer, Joseph, Spencer, Kaelea and Aidan, greatgrandchild; T.J. Ammons, brother; Clayton "C.W." Qualls, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, 405 Black Oak Drive Knoxville, TN, followed by a service at 7:00 PM, Dr. Jack Parrott and Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery (Sutherland Ave) for a 1:00 PM graveside service. For those who wish, please make memorials to Student Ministry at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church
AUG
28
Service
07:00 PM
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church
AUG
29
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
