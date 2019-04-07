|
|
Paul R. DeZearn
Rockwood, TN
Paul R. DeZearn age 88, of Rockwood, TN went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean War.
Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Nellie DeZearn; brothers, Hobert, Bill, and Charles; sister, Grace Hurst.
Survivors: brothers, L.E. and wife Jean, Jerry and wife Glenda, Ernie and wife Janie; sisters, Mary Bates, Ruby Ezell and Carol and husband Elmer Loy; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a 1:00 p.m. chapel
service with Rev. Jerry DeZearn officiating. Interment will
follow at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Full
military honors will be presented by East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Knoxville Northwest Camp, P.O. Box 560, Powell, TN 37849. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Paul's guestbook is
available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019