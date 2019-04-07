Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Interment
Following Services
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Paul R. DeZearn

Paul R. DeZearn Obituary
Paul R. DeZearn

Rockwood, TN

Paul R. DeZearn age 88, of Rockwood, TN went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean War.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Nellie DeZearn; brothers, Hobert, Bill, and Charles; sister, Grace Hurst.

Survivors: brothers, L.E. and wife Jean, Jerry and wife Glenda, Ernie and wife Janie; sisters, Mary Bates, Ruby Ezell and Carol and husband Elmer Loy; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a 1:00 p.m. chapel

service with Rev. Jerry DeZearn officiating. Interment will

follow at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Full

military honors will be presented by East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Knoxville Northwest Camp, P.O. Box 560, Powell, TN 37849. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Paul's guestbook is

available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
