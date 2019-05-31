|
|
Paul Ray Lovin
Knoxville, TN
Paul Lovin, age 87 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Paul served our country during the Korean War as an Army Mechanic. He was an avid antique car enthusiast. Paul delivered the first load of legal whiskey in the city of Knoxville. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Paul is reunited with his mother and father, Ruth and Roy Lovin, brothers Robert Lovin and Vernon Carson in heaven. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Jennings Lovin; daughter, Cheryl Morgan; grandchildren, Catie and Aric Morgan; step-children, Hollis, Rick and the late Mike Morgan. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 12:00-1:15pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. A procession will commence at 1:30pm to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a 2:00 Committal Service with military honors. Rev. Ronald Dean Jennings officiating. Condolences may be expressed at
www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019