Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lovin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Ray Lovin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Ray Lovin Obituary
Paul Ray Lovin

Knoxville, TN

Paul Lovin, age 87 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Paul served our country during the Korean War as an Army Mechanic. He was an avid antique car enthusiast. Paul delivered the first load of legal whiskey in the city of Knoxville. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Paul is reunited with his mother and father, Ruth and Roy Lovin, brothers Robert Lovin and Vernon Carson in heaven. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Jennings Lovin; daughter, Cheryl Morgan; grandchildren, Catie and Aric Morgan; step-children, Hollis, Rick and the late Mike Morgan. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 12:00-1:15pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. A procession will commence at 1:30pm to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for a 2:00 Committal Service with military honors. Rev. Ronald Dean Jennings officiating. Condolences may be expressed at

www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now