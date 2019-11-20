Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Holly-Gamble Funeral Home
Clinton, TN
Memorial service
Following Services
Holly-Gamble Funeral Home
Clinton, TN
Paul Richard "Rick" Wallace


1959 - 2019
Paul Richard "Rick" Wallace Obituary
Paul Richard "Rick" Wallace

Tuscaloosa, AL - Paul Richard "Rick" Wallace a Resident of Tuscaloosa, AL passed away at his home November 17, 2019.

Rick was born March 12, 1959 in Oak Ridge, TN and grew up in Clinton where he was an avid athlete playing baseball, basketball, football and running track. He accepted a football scholarship to play at Tennessee Technological University in 1977 after graduation from high school. Rick also supported local sports teams by being a coach and mentor to children of Clinton. He later joined the Army serving in 101ST Airborne Division based in Ft. Campbell, KY. After the military, Rick served with both the Anderson County and Clinton Police Departments. He then spent the last 25 years of his career working in the automotive industry in several roles across the United States. He was a great husband, father, son, brother and soldier.

He is survived by his wife, Lajuana "Buffy" Wallace, son, Gabriel Wallace, mother, Hazel Wallace, his two brothers, Joe and Mark Wallace, four grandchildren, a nephew and several cousins. He was predeceased by his father Paul E. Wallace.

Friends will be received Saturday Nov 23, 2019 at Holly-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rescue Tails would be greatly appreciated; (931) 629-3378 or rescuetailstn.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
