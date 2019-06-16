Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Powell, TN - Paul S. Waldroop, 62, passed away at his home Friday, June 14, 2019. Paul worked for Robert Shaw Controls for 25 years and retired from Knox County School Maintenance after 16 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Dorothy Waldroop; mother-in-law, Carolyn Kirby Hurst; father and mother-in-law, Dewey and Betty Wilkinson. Survivors include wife, Jan Waldroop; daughters, Carrie Hardin (Nate) and Melissa Waldroop (Brianne); grandchildren, Braelyn Hardin and Ava Howell; brother and sister-in-laws, Wesley Wilkinson (Casey), Mike Woods (Terri), Lisa Joffe, Pat Smith, and several other family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations in Paul's honor be made to Clinton Lions Club, P.O. Box 836, Clinton, Tennessee, 37717 or Anderson County Animal Rescue, (mail to Southern Bank of Tennessee) 151 East Broad Street, Clinton, Tennessee, 37716. The Waldroop family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919. Friends will meet Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 8:45am for a 9am interment service in the Berry Highland Memorial cemetery, with Pastor Jimmy Davidson officiating. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 17, 2019
