Paul Slimp

Paul SlimpKnoxville - Paul M. Slimp, age 84, passed away on September 7, 2020, at his home in Knoxville.Paul was a member of Stoney Point Missionary Baptist Church. He was known by many people in the community as the "Lawn Mower Man".He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Slimp.Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley; sister-in-laws, Becky (Terry) Branson, Buttons (Tony) Stanley, and Lisa (Bill) Schmidt; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. The family will receive friends from 5-to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a service to follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Josh Spangler officiating.Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m.Thursday at Stoney Point Cemetery for graveside services and interment.