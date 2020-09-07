1/
Paul Slimp
Paul Slimp

Knoxville - Paul M. Slimp, age 84, passed away on September 7, 2020, at his home in Knoxville.



Paul was a member of Stoney Point Missionary Baptist Church. He was known by many people in the community as the "Lawn Mower Man".



He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Slimp.



Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley; sister-in-laws, Becky (Terry) Branson, Buttons (Tony) Stanley, and Lisa (Bill) Schmidt; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. The family will receive friends from 5-to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a service to follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Josh Spangler officiating.



Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m.Thursday at Stoney Point Cemetery for graveside services and interment.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
SEP
9
Service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
SEP
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Stoney Point Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
