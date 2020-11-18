Paul Summers
Knoxville - Paul L. Summers, age 96, passed away on Monday November 16, 2020. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. He was a World War II veteran having served in the Pacific with the First Calvary Division. He was privileged to fly with 103 WW II Veterans thanks to Honor Air. He was a 50 year member of Bright Hope Lodge
#557 and a 50 year member of Scottish Rite Mason. He retired after 41 years with Rohm and Haas. Preceded in death by parents, Glen Summers and Iva Vineyard Summers; sisters, Helen and Henry Collins. He is survived by wife of 71 years, Ruth Collins Summer; sisters, Betty White and Peggy Jones; special nieces: Becky Norris, who has always went above and beyond to help Mr. And Mrs. Summers anyway she could, and Sheila Collins Smith (Rodney); and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer special thanks to special friend John Strange for all his love, care, and support. A private service will be held for family, and friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm Thursday November 19, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Broadway Baptist Church. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.