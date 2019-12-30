|
|
Paul Tarver
Knoxville - Paul Marshall Tarver, age 86, born on April 1, 1933, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Fred Russell Tarver, Sr. and Anna Elizabeth Luttrell Tarver; Brothers Fred Russell Tarver, Jr. of Raleigh, NC and Lowell Eugene Tarver of Knoxville; Sister Elizabeth Ann Tarver Sykes of Falls Church, VA.
He was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church and the Christian Homebuilders Sunday School Class. He retired from TVA after 34 years of service. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Rich DDE 820. He graduated from Central High School, attended the University of Tennessee before entering the military service and graduated from the Fulton Vocational Training School. He loved history, especially of the Civil War, steam locomotives, airplanes and ships.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Irene Peters Tarver; son, Marshall Scott Tarver (Janet); and daughter, Teresa Diane Tarver Benson (Joe); four grandsons, Rev. Benjamin Tarver (Christy) of Thomson, GA, Rev. Adam Tarver (Holly) of Knoxville, Daniel and Sam Benson of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Maeleigh, Ellie, Caleb Tarver of Thomson, GA and Adley Tarver of Knoxville. Brother Edmund C. Tarver of Gainesville, GA. Sisters-in-law Edith Tarver, Ruth Bryan and Lorieta Tadlock of Knoxville. Many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Fountain City United Methodist Church.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fountain City United Methodist Church with a celebration of life service immediately after at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Tom Ballard and Rev. Gordon Ridenour officiating.
Graveside service will be Friday Morning, January 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Ben & Adam Tarver, Daniel & Sam Benson, Barry Tadlock, Matthew Tarver, Jim Bowers, Buddy Pratt.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family.
Mr. Tarver's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020