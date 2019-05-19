|
Paul Thomas "Tom" "Pops" Carroll
Knoxville, TN
Paul Thomas "Tom" "Pops" Carroll Jr., age 59, of Knoxville passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a long-time employee of H T Hackney.
Tom is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Shepherd; parents, Paul Thomas Carroll Sr. and Adeline Carroll; brothers, David Carroll and Alfred Carroll; sister, Grace Carroll.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Campbell Carroll; children, Angela Hill and Misty, Patrick Parton and Stacie, Clinton Parton and Jennifer, Justin Clark, Barret Parton, Wyatt Parton and Makayla; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Rose Ann Hicks, Jane Harvey and Wayne Hines, Maude Cummings; brother, Robert Carroll; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Paula Smith, Lanny Fox, Adam Brach and Charles Vesser.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Middlebrook Chapel.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Monday at Concord Masonic Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, a trust has been established for his great nephew, Will Leko, www.gofundme.com/willpowerful
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019