Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Paul Thomas "Pops" "Tom" Carroll

Paul Thomas "Pops" "Tom" Carroll Obituary
Paul Thomas "Tom" "Pops" Carroll

Knoxville, TN

Paul Thomas "Tom" "Pops" Carroll Jr., age 59, of Knoxville passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a long-time employee of H T Hackney.

Tom is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Shepherd; parents, Paul Thomas Carroll Sr. and Adeline Carroll; brothers, David Carroll and Alfred Carroll; sister, Grace Carroll.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Campbell Carroll; children, Angela Hill and Misty, Patrick Parton and Stacie, Clinton Parton and Jennifer, Justin Clark, Barret Parton, Wyatt Parton and Makayla; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Rose Ann Hicks, Jane Harvey and Wayne Hines, Maude Cummings; brother, Robert Carroll; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Paula Smith, Lanny Fox, Adam Brach and Charles Vesser.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Middlebrook Chapel.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Monday at Concord Masonic Cemetery for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, a trust has been established for his great nephew, Will Leko, www.gofundme.com/willpowerful
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019
