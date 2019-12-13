Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:15 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
East TN Veteran Cemetery
Knoxville - Paul Edward Wolfenbarger - age 71 of Knoxville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Member of Word of Life Church of God. Paul served with the United states Marine Corps and was a wounded soldier during the Vietnam War. He loved and served his country well. Preceded in death by parents, Edd and Pearl Wolfenbarger; and step-granddaughter, Kristina Faulkner. Survived by loving wife of 49 years, Connie Wolfenbarger; daughters, Lisa (Darrell) Collins, Tonya (Andrew) Davis, Christy Osborne; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Eddie Wolfenbarger; sister, Darlene Morgan; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jr. Mount officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:15 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home and proceed to East TN Veteran Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment with military honors. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Sons-in-law will serve as honorary pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
