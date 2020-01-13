|
Rev. Dr. Paul Young Marchbanks, Sr.
Knoxville - Rev. Dr. Paul Young Marchbanks, Sr., born February 12, 1927 in Putnam County, TN to the late Charlie and Nannie Murphy Marchbanks, entered into eternal rest, January 10, 2020.
Paul grew up in Algood, Tennessee. He received his education through Putnam County Schools, graduating from Darvin High School. Upon his graduation, he attended Tennessee A&I State (later known as TSU) for his general studies. He then attended Vanderbilt Theology School obtaining his degree in Divinity. He later was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, TN.
The Rev. "PY" Marchbanks, served several districts as Pastor and District Superintendent for a span of 50 years, retiring in 1997. He served in the former Central Jurisdiction which merged with The United Methodist Church (Holston Conference). Upon his retirement, he moved back to Knoxville and faithfully attended Lennon-Seney UMC, where he continued to be active in the ministry.
Paul was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Nannie Murphy Marchbanks; brothers, Charles and Joe Marchbanks; sister, Alamay Wongus; son, Titus Lee Marchbanks, and wife of over 71 years, Fannie Louise Apple Marchbanks.
He leaves to cherish his memories, sons, Paul (Shirley) Marchbanks Jr., Murfreesboro, TN; Silas (Stephanie) Marchbanks, Pulaski, VA; grandchildren, Terry (Jessie) Norman; Murfreesboro,TN; Angelia Marchbanks, Charmaine (Adrian) Wells, Tenisha Marchbanks, Knoxville, TN; Michelle Marchbanks, Paul Young Marchbanks III, Charlottesville, VA; Dianna (Carl) Young, Greenville, SC; Renita (Desmond) Humphrey, Atlanta, GA; Scott Adams, Akeem Marchbanks, Pulaski VA; ten great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family members; devoted Goddaughter, Staci Jackson.
Family will receive friends, 10:00-11:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church; funeral service, 11:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Elston McLain, Officiating. Interment Heritage Algood Cemetery, Algood, Tennessee. Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020