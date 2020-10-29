Paula Anne Stewart
Knoxville/Alcoa - Paula Anne Stewart, 76, of Knoxville/Alcoa TN passed away on October 17, 2020 after a heroic battle with Covid-19. Paula was originally raised in Pasadena, California , going to school at the University of Oklahoma. She would marry and begin a life in Knoxville, Tn. She had a rewarding career as a hospice representative for many years in the Knoxville vicinity with Saint Mary's Hospital. She was a member of Calvary Baptist church for 33 years where she volunteered teaching English as a second language. She was active playing croquet and a big fan and supporter of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Paula's adventurous soul loved travel, and she would often make cross-country road trips visiting family all along the way. Her heart would always return her to East Tennessee where she would often visit the Smoky Mountains enjoying a picnic by a stream.
She will be dearly missed and leaves behind her life-long love and companion, James Burkhardt of Los Alamos, NM, beloved children, daughter Heather Stewart and granddaughters Kailey and Ainsley of Murfreesboro, TN; son Jason and wife, Jackie Stewart, and grandson Corey of Jackson, WY and granddaughter, Alexandria and husband Jacob Lewis and great grandchildren, Chloe, Savannah, Wesley, Coby, and Zander of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter Loni and husband, Josh Gardner, and grandchildren Efrem and Valor of Colorado Springs, CO; Daniel Stewart and wife Paige, and grandchildren Miles and Molly of Knoxville, TN.
Virtual Memorial Information: PaulaStewartMemorial.com
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paula's name to: Sacred Ground Hospice House@www.sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com