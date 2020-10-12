Paula Beal
Knoxville - Paula Sliger Beal - passed away and went home to the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer. Paula was born on August 15, 1933 to parents, Herbert Wesley Sliger and Margaret Summers Sliger in Knoxville, Tennessee, and was an only child. She was a 1951 graduate of Central High School in Knoxville and enjoyed attending class reunions through the years. She married Jack Donald Beal on June 16, 1951, and had sons, Michael Wayne Beal and Dennis Jack Beal. She was actively involved with Boy Scout Troop 30 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Knoxville for fifteen years. She was an active member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church (later renamed Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church) for many years and helped with the youth. She also actively supported the Holston High School band for six years and worked at Holston-Chilhowee Pool for many years. Paula retired in 1997 from Sears Roebuck after 34 years of service, most recently in Human Resources. More recently Paula volunteered at Chilhowee Intermediate School with distributing food in backpacks with her special friend, Jane New. Paula was an avid Lady Vols basketball fan, and attended the home games for many years. She liked animals, particularly cats, dogs, birds and squirrels. She was loved by all who knew her. Her influence has affected generations of family and loved ones. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Wesley Sliger and Margaret Summers Sliger LeCoultre; son, Michael Wayne Beal; and grandson, Christopher Michael Beal. She is survived by son, Dr. Dennis J. Beal and his wife Shannon Beal; grandson, Jonathan H. Beal; granddaughter, Heather E. Beal, whom she was so very proud of for their accomplishments in life and good character; great-grandson, Trapper M. Beal; and many nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, (www.woodlawncemeteryknoxville.com
), 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee with the Rev. John Thomerson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Young-Williams Animal Center (www.young-williams.org
) or the charity of your choice
. Paula and her family appreciate the excellent care she received from her gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Kristopher Kimball, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville during her battle with cancer. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com