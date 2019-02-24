|
|
Paula Hill Parker "Gigi" Mays
Fayetteville, AR
Paula Hill Parker "Gigi" Mays, 84, of Fayetteville, AR passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Fayetteville. She was born January 2, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to Paul Milton Parker and Evelyn (Hill) Parker. She was a retired administrator for Swan's Bakery in Knoxville, TN. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, she worked for Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold Dean (Dadger) Mays.
She is survived by one daughter, Tracey Mays Stehlik and husband Wayne of Fayetteville, AR, one son Keith Mays and his partner Leticia Martinez of Denver, CO, and her "girls", granddaughters, Mollie and Maggie Stehlik also of Fayetteville, AR, and a cousin, Janet Hill Keefer and husband of Joe Pittsboro, NC.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Knoxville, TN.
Gigi was a lifelong Tennessee Vols Fan, an animal lover and an advocate of rescue and adoption. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Shelter or the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation for Alzheimer's Support.
The family wishes to thank all the staff of Avenir Memory Care for their loving care of Gigi over the last year.
To sign the online guest book please visit www.nelsonberna.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019