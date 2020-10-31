Paula Isaac
Knoxville - Paula Sue Isaac, age 69, passed away at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Saturday October 24, 2020 due to complications following surgery. She was born September 19, 1951 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Paul and Kathleen Gillespie. Sue graduated from Powell Valley High School in Big Stone Gap, VA. She earned a Bachelor of Science from E.T.S.U. and a Master's in Education from the University of Virginia. After completing her education, she moved to Knoxville and worked as a Math Specialist in the Knoxville City School System. She went on to work for the TN Department of Education where she developed mathematics curricula for grades K-8. Sue retired from teaching after the birth of her first child and became a homemaker and devoted mother of three. She treasured her children, embracing every moment with them. Sue cherished her role as "Nana Sue" to her two grandsons. She also loved her dogs, who were a constant source of companionship over the years. Sue was a talented cook and a skilled renovator who took great pride in her home. She was a dedicated tennis player and fan, and was a longtime member of the Cedar Bluff Racquet Club. She also loved the Lady Vols and was a season ticket holder for many years. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Paul Gillespie, and her sister, Deborah Ann Gillespie. She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Gillespie, her ex-husband, Richard Isaac, her three children, Catherine Julia Isaac (Adrien Barbe), Jamie Isaac Tew, and Richard Stefan Isaac (Lynda Bachman), and her two grandsons, Charlie Tew and Julian Barbe. A private service was held on October 27th, 2020. Contributions can be made in Sue's memory to the Young Williams Animal Center 3201 Division St, Knoxville, TN 37919 www.young-williams.org/donations
