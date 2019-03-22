|
|
Paula Kennedy Hayse
Knoxville, TN
Paula Kennedy Hayse, born August 3, 1930, passed away March 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Ralph Hayse, on April 19, 1979; parents, Paul and Anne Kennedy; sisters, Hope Kemp, Mary Jane Vincent, and Annie May Waddell. She is survived by sons, William "Bill' Hayse, Robert "Scott" Hayse and wife, Belinda; grandsons, Brad Hayse, wife, Laura, grandson, Bennett and granddaughter, Sadie, Justin Hayse, wife, Katie, granddaughters, Harper and Sutton. Paula and Ralph were from Palmersville & Cottage Grove, Tennessee. They were married in Corinth, Mississippi on May 22, 1948 and lived in Palmersville for several years. Son Bill was born in 1949 and son Scott was born in 1952. In 1956, the Hayse family packed up everything and moved to Knoxville so Bill could attend Tennessee School for the Deaf. This was the first of many sacrifices they made for their sons. difficult times were handled with strength, courage, and love, as multiple moves (6 in 10 years) followed in the next 10 years. In 1966, Ralph and Paula found their final home in South Knoxville in the Island Home Community close to TSD so Bill could come home each night from school. Paula was a stay at home mother and Ralph worked hard to provide a loving home for their family. Bill and Scott were both active in sports at their high schools (TSD & South) and mom and dad never missed a game to always be there to support their boys. Ralph passed away in 1979 at 54 and Paula began the next phase of her life as a widow. Typical of Paula, she faced her problems head on with tight lipped strength and solid determination. For many years she enjoyed working at TSD as a dorm mother until she retired. After a few years in retirement, she began a long time service of volunteering at the local FISH program at South Knoxville to provide for the disadvantaged in the community. As her health declined, she was sadly forced to reduce her time as a volunteer. She loved being with her sons, their wives, and enjoying time with her grandsons and great-grandchildren. When Paula passed away, the family was with her holding her hand and praying with her as the light on earth faded and the bright light of Heaven illuminated to welcome her to her eternal home. She is now walking the golden streets of Heaven with her Savior, husband, Ralph; mother and father, Paul and Anne; her 3 beautiful sisters, Hope, Mary Jane, and Annie May and many other close family members. Her Kennedy family laid some amazing groundwork for examples of what a loving, hardworking, tight knit, and Christian family should be. Paula will always be remembered as a truly loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was a kind, sweet, gentle, and pleasant to every person she ever met. No harsh words were ever uttered by her. Mom and Granny, we miss you and thank you for guiding us to become the men and women you taught us to be thanks to your undying love. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Knoxville Center for the Deaf, 3731 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Private graveside services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019