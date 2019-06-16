Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home
Paula Lynn Bilbrey


1959 - 2019
Paula Lynn Bilbrey Obituary
Paula Lynn Bilbrey, age 60 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home. Born May 3, 1959 in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of Virginia Burchfield Bilbrey and the late Paul Edward Bilbrey.

She was preceded in death by her father: Paul Edward Bilbrey.

Paula is survived by her mother: Virginia Burchfield Bilbrey; brother: Kevin Bilbrey and wife Tina; nephews: Paul Andrew Bilbrey and Ryan Bilbrey; great nephew: Parker Bilbrey, all of Oneida; her CarMax family for the last 17 years; and many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Bilbrey family on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Music will be provided by Elaine Payne.

Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery in Oneida, TN. Pallbearers will be: family and friends.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the charities of your choice.

You may sign Paula's online guestbook at

www.jonesandsonfh.net.

Jones & Son Funeral Home is serving the family of Paula Lynn Bilbrey.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
