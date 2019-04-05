|
Paula M. Wright
Knoxville, TN
Paula M. Wright, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born on November 8, 1947 in Knoxville, TN.
Paula worked at Mutual of Omaha for many years selling insurance and in more recent years worked at Whirlpool Corporation before retiring. Paula loved spending time with her family and friends especially with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Wright; brother, George Anthony Major; and Parents, Novella and Raymond Kerr and Bill Raymond Major; step-son, Kelly Wright.
Survived by children, Christie Clark (Chad Spradlin), Knoxville, TN, step-son Joe Wright (Sonya), Knoxville, TN and daughter in law, Kim Wright, Louisville, TN; Brothers Sam Major (Phyllis), Knoxville, TN and Mark Kerr (Lou), Shreveport, LA; Grandchildren, Samantha Wright (Ben), and Shawn Wright, Louisville, TN Niece, Kayla Sparks and Great Niece, Chelsea Dee.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019