|
|
Paula "Delight" Ousley Jobe
Knoxville, TN
Paula "Delight" Ousley Jobe, age 69 died at her home on April 6, 2019. Born the daughter of Maggie Dial and Paul Ousley on August 21, 1949 in Blount County. She held a Masters Degree in Special Education and worked for the University of Tennessee Library for 38 years. An accomplished singer, she was a member of the UT Women's Chorale for 34 years. A voracious reader, Delight was a lifelong lover of books and words; as a child, she competed twice in the National Spelling Bee placing 4th and 16th. A woman of faith, she was a member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church. Her greatest joy was her four grandchildren and she loved to go to all of their events.
Delight Jobe is survived by her two sons: Allen and Danny and her daughter-in-law, Kelli. Her four grandchildren: Alexander, Claire, Dane and Denver. She has three sisters: Myra Lafollette (deceased), Yvonne Ingraham and Bobbie Hatcher.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Services will follow at 7:30 pm. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm to proceed to Sherwood Cemetery on Alcoa Highway for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019