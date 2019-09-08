|
|
Pauletta Giles Cook
Nashville - Formerly of Knoxville, Tn. Age 66, passed away September 1, 2019. Survived by devoted husband, Allen R. Cook, Sr.; children, Elizabeth & Allen, Jr. Cook, Gwendolyn (Glen) Cox, grandchildren, Demetrius (Elexis) Roberts and Deyauna Cook (Cortez Sisroe); 3 great-grandchildren, a devoted mother Mildred L. Knuckles. Visitation was held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 6-7:30 at Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 11-12 with funeral to follow at New Salem Baptist Church 2041 Bethel Ave. Knoxville, Tn. 37915. Burial in East Tn. State Veterans Cemetery.
Terrell Broady Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019