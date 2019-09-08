Services
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
2041 Bethel Ave.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
New Salem Baptist Church
2041 Bethel Ave.
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Pauletta Giles Cook Obituary
Pauletta Giles Cook

Nashville - Formerly of Knoxville, Tn. Age 66, passed away September 1, 2019. Survived by devoted husband, Allen R. Cook, Sr.; children, Elizabeth & Allen, Jr. Cook, Gwendolyn (Glen) Cox, grandchildren, Demetrius (Elexis) Roberts and Deyauna Cook (Cortez Sisroe); 3 great-grandchildren, a devoted mother Mildred L. Knuckles. Visitation was held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 6-7:30 at Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, 11-12 with funeral to follow at New Salem Baptist Church 2041 Bethel Ave. Knoxville, Tn. 37915. Burial in East Tn. State Veterans Cemetery.

Terrell Broady Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
