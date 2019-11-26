|
Paulette Maxwell Lay
Knoxville - Paulette Maxwell Lay went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 25, 2019. Paulette was a devoted wife, mother, mamaw and G. Poddy. She was a faithful charter member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. She retired as the Lift Director from Knoxville Transportation in 1995 and then became Mamaw Paulette to hundreds of children at New Fellowship Christian Academy. Preceded in death by her parents Jim and Polly Maxwell, brother Jimmy Maxwell and son-in-law Hayne "Spider" Steed. Those left to miss her everyday are her husband of 57 years Wayne Lay, daughters Stephanie Steed, Jackie Raley (Johnny) and Tabitha England (Chuck), grandchildren Savannah Lawson (Rickey), Sierra Wilkerson (Ryan), Mandi Benedict (Dan), Tanner Raley, Chandler England and McKenzie England, great-grandchidren Zoey Lawson, Lily Lawson, Garrett Lawson, Ali Benedict and Avery Wilkerson, brother Jeff Maxwell (Claudia), nephews Daniel Maxwell (Angel) and Alex Maxwell (Tara), several cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27th from 5:00-8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Friday, November 29th at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to New Fellowship Christian Academy 4624 Nora Rd. Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019