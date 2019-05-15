|
Pauline Elizabeth (Betty) Rankin Graves
Knoxville, TN
Pauline Elizabeth ( Betty ) Rankin Graves age 88 passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, May 10th, 2019.
She was born in Detroit, MI. August 12, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband Sanford P. Graves Jr., daughter, Patricia R. Murphy, her parents, Charles E. Rankin and Pauline Sweet Rankin, Step-mother, Marian Atkin Rankin, her sister Joan R. Rose, her step-brother William F. Akers and his wife Patsy, of Knoxville, TN. Grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Carroll F. Sweet and Dr. & Mrs. Charles E. Rankin, of Grand Rapids, MI. She is survived by her son Charles R Murphy (Cheri), of Knoxville, TN, daughter Elizabeth M Smith (James),of Tulsa, OK, niece, Katherine A Rose of Lynchburg VA, nephew James V (Jim) Rose (Julie), of Ashville, NC, granddaughter, Alex Murphy, of Nashville TN, grandsons, Brian M & Bradley C Wood, of Tulsa, OK, great granddaughters, Ana E Wood of George, IA, & Hailey A. Wood of Tulsa, OK.
Betty moved to Knoxville, TN with her family in 1946, finished high school and graduated from Winston-Salem Academy, NC in 1948. She went on to attend U.T and was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She was a member of the Girls Cotillion and former member of the Jr.League of Knoxville.
The family would like to extend a great appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful help with our mother.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, May 17 at 2:00 pm for a graveside service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike, with receiving of friends to follow in the rotunda. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019