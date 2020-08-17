1/1
Pauline "Polly" Elkins
Pauline "Polly" Elkins

Knoxville - Pauline "Polly" Elkins, age 94 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 at Northshore Heights Senior Living. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband James E. Elkins Jr.; daughter Pamela Crownover; granddaughter-in-law Brandy Elkins; sister's Reva Cummings, Clara Houser, Gladys Davis, and Mayme Stooksbury. Survived by son Bill Elkins; granddaughter Holley Westbrooks; grandsons Daniel Elkins and James Anthony Zacha; great-grandchildren Celani and Ethan Elkins, Samuel, Jack, and Elliott Westbrooks; brother Gene Foster; several nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service, Dr. Alan Price officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
