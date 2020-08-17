Pauline "Polly" Elkins
Knoxville - Pauline "Polly" Elkins, age 94 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 at Northshore Heights Senior Living. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband James E. Elkins Jr.; daughter Pamela Crownover; granddaughter-in-law Brandy Elkins; sister's Reva Cummings, Clara Houser, Gladys Davis, and Mayme Stooksbury. Survived by son Bill Elkins; granddaughter Holley Westbrooks; grandsons Daniel Elkins and James Anthony Zacha; great-grandchildren Celani and Ethan Elkins, Samuel, Jack, and Elliott Westbrooks; brother Gene Foster; several nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service, Dr. Alan Price officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
.