1/1
Pauline Kelley Eubanks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Kelley Eubanks

Knoxville - Pauline Kelley Eubanks, age 98, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, August 10, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Pauline was a Christian and attended Concord Mennonite Church and Hines Valley Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Eubanks; daughter-in-law, Pat Eubanks; brother, J.R. Kelley; great-grandson, Austin Newcombe; sons-in-law, Harold Sizemore and Bill Sims.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Shirley S. Sims of Knoxville; son, David Eubanks of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Debbie Newcombe and husband, Dennis, Kimberly Safi and husband, Tony; great-grandchildren, Natalee Newcombe, Andre and Chantal Safi; great-great-grandson, Cole Newcombe; great-great-great-granddaughter, Sylvia; half-sisters, Betty Ruth Nichols and Francis Foust; half-brother, Howard Kelley; nephew, Colin Kelley; several nieces.

Family and friends will gather at 12 noon on Thursday at Edgewood Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Allen Williams officiating.

Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Eubanks family. www.clickfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Edgewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved