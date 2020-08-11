Pauline Kelley Eubanks
Knoxville - Pauline Kelley Eubanks, age 98, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, August 10, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Pauline was a Christian and attended Concord Mennonite Church and Hines Valley Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Eubanks; daughter-in-law, Pat Eubanks; brother, J.R. Kelley; great-grandson, Austin Newcombe; sons-in-law, Harold Sizemore and Bill Sims.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Shirley S. Sims of Knoxville; son, David Eubanks of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Debbie Newcombe and husband, Dennis, Kimberly Safi and husband, Tony; great-grandchildren, Natalee Newcombe, Andre and Chantal Safi; great-great-grandson, Cole Newcombe; great-great-great-granddaughter, Sylvia; half-sisters, Betty Ruth Nichols and Francis Foust; half-brother, Howard Kelley; nephew, Colin Kelley; several nieces.
Family and friends will gather at 12 noon on Thursday at Edgewood Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Allen Williams officiating.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Eubanks family. www.clickfh.com