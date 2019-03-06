Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Pauline Kirby, age 75, of Knoxville passed away on her birthday, March 3, 2019. Pauline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Kirby; daughters, Rhonda and Becky; son, Ronnie; grandsons, Robert and Michael Fox; parents, Howard McGhee Delie Bunch McGhee. She is survived by her children, Robert Fox and wife Marie, Richard Fox, Robin Fox and Justin; grandchildren, Erica Strong, Michael Allen Fox, Tara Lynn; several other grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Jim McGhee; sister-in-law, Marie Kirby and family. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Rev. Norman Smelcer officiating. Interment will follow in West Emory Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
