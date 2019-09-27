|
Pauline Kirkland
Loudon - KIRKLAND, PAULINE ELLER, age 84, of the Piney Community of Loudon County, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was everyone's caregiver. She was a member of Jackson Chapel Baptist Church. She retired from Yale & Towne after 45 years. She was preceded in death by parents, Melvin O. (Shorty) and Tennie Eller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Katherine Eller, Jim and Francis Eller, Melvin and Marie Eller, Charles Eller; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Floyd Board, Effie and Lonnie Arden, Juanita and Gene Rhyne and Johnny Willis; special cousins, Glen Eller and Evelyn Pemberton; sister-in-law, Gerda Kirkland, Alma Bingham and Beulah Watts. Survivors: Husband, Ernest (Bokie) Kirkland;
Son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Valeria Kirkland; Grandchildren, Paula and Jonathan Johnson, Leonard Kirkland; Sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and George May; Sisters-in-law, Wanda Eller, Margaret Kirkland and Liz Simpson and husband, Joe; Several nieces and nephews. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5655 Zion Ridge Road, Loudon, TN, Rev. Benny Watson, Rev. David Coffman officiating. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 12-2 p.m Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019